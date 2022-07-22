Rajanpur: Woman passenger raped buy bus driver

Rajanpur: A woman passenger, travelling from Cheech Watni to Kot Mithan, was raped by the driver of the bus she was travelling in, near the Gorchani terminal, ARY News reported.

According to details, RPO Muhammad Saleem had taken notice of the rape of a woman passenger by a bus driver near Gorchani terminal. The woman was travelling from Cheecha Watni to Kot Mithan when the driver raped her and fled the scene.

The driver abandoned the bus and fled after raping the woman.

The Regional Police Officer (RPO) has taken strict notice of the incident and ordered District Police Officer to submit a report of the incident. The RPO has ordered to from teams to arrest the culprit as soon as possible.

In a similar incident on July 4, a woman was allegedly raped by the conductor of a passenger bus during her travel from Bhakkar to Karachi.

According to the first information report (FIR) registered with Jampur police, the woman was travelling from Karachi to Bhakkar on her own when the bus stopped at a hotel for a passenger’s meal.

The conductor saw her sleeping on the bus while everyone else was gone to take a meal. He, then forcibly took her to the back seat of the vehicle and raped her.

Upon being informed, the police reached the site and inspected the bus and recorded statements of the woman as well as eyewitnesses.

