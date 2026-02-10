Rajeev Shukla: BCCI VP speaks up as Pakistan withdraws India match boycott

NEW DELHI: Rajiv Shukla, Vice-President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), has expressed relief and optimism after Pakistan agreed to withdraw its boycott of the India match in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026.

In an interview with an Indian news channel, Shukla described the resolution as a “win-win for everyone,” praising the collaborative efforts of the International Cricket Council (ICC) in bringing all parties together.

“I am pleased with the outcome of the ICC representatives’ negotiations. The discussions were supervised by the ICC Chairman. ICC officials went to Lahore to hold talks with the PCB and Bangladesh Cricket Board. Priority was given to the importance of cricket, and the decision was taken with mutual consent, which is a good thing,” Shukla stated.

He emphasised that the ICC’s proactive role ensured cricket remained the focus, while also addressing the concerns of all stakeholders.

“The ICC took steps to resolve the issue, and cricket has returned to the forefront. As far as the ICC is concerned, this is a major success. I thank the ICC for bringing Pakistan to the negotiation table. The scheduling of the match on 15 February is good news,” he said.

Shukla concluded by underlining the positive outcomes for all stakeholders involved, including Pakistan and Bangladesh, and expressed optimism for a successful World Cup.

“Pakistan will play, and this World Cup will become an example of success. It is also good for Bangladesh, as their board was also given relief during the negotiations. The Bangladesh Cricket Board is happy and has praised the ICC. This is a win-win situation for everyone. The match will take place, and the World Cup will be a successful event,” he concluded.

The Government of Pakistan on Monday formally instructed the national men’s team to participate in the 15 February clash against India, scheduled at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

The decision followed careful deliberations involving the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), the ICC and the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB).

The resolution was reportedly aided by a telephonic conversation between Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, during which the Sri Lankan leader encouraged an amicable settlement, highlighting the long-standing cricketing ties between Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

Prime Minister Shehbaz subsequently approved the PCB’s participation in the match.

Minutes after the announcement, the BCB praised Pakistan and its chairman, Mohsin Naqvi, for their solidarity, noting that Bangladesh also benefited from the negotiated framework during the ongoing T20 World Cup.

The breakthrough came after an ICC delegation, led by Deputy Chairman Imran Khawaja with BCB President Aminul Islam, visited Pakistan for intensive discussions that reportedly lasted over five hours.

The ICC addressed Bangladesh’s concerns and devised a framework to ensure a smooth continuation of the tournament. During the talks, the PCB acted as facilitator between the ICC and the BCB.