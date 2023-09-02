It is Rajinikanth vs. Shahrukh Khan as ‘Jailer’ gets OTT release

After making waves at domestic and international Box Office, megastar Rajinikanth’s ‘Jailer’ is all set to clash with Shahrukh Khan’s ‘Jawan’.

As reported by Indian media outlets, Rajinikanth’s first release in two years, ‘Jailer’ is all set to premiere on OTT next week, on September 7, streaming platform Amazon Prime Video said in a statement on Saturday.

According to the details, the title will be available to watch on the portal in multiple languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi.

It is pertinent to mention that Bollywood superstar Shahrukh Khan’s hotly-anticipated action thriller, ‘Jawan’, by South filmmaker Atlee Kumar, is slated to hit theatres on the same date as well.

Meanwhile, ‘Jailer’, written and directed by South Indian filmmaker Nelson Dilipkumar, was theatrically released on August 10. It has earned more than INR600 crores at the ticket windows in less than a month.

Apart from Thalaivar in the titular Muthuvel Pandian, a retired prison officer, the Tamil-language action-comedy also stars Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan, Shiva Rajkumar, Jackie Shroff, Vasanth Ravi, Sunil, Vinayakan, Yogi Babu along with Malayalam superstar Mohan Lal in a cameo appearance.

