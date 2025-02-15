Rajpal Yadav reveals his highest-paid movie role

With countless superhit films and memorable characters to his credit, Bollywood actor Rajpal Yadav disclosed his highest-paid role.

During his latest podcast interview with Pakistani YouTuber Nadir Ali, veteran comedy actor Rajpal Yadav was asked about his highest-paid role, to which he revealed that he got the heftiest paycheck to play Bandya, in Shahid Kapoor and Kapoor Kapoor-starrer ‘Chup Chup Ke’.

“Chup Chup Ke was also a great learning for me,” he added. “Because for me, filmmakers Ram Gopal Varma, Priyadarshan and David Dhawan are the trinity of creativity. I consider them the best directors of my filmography. All of them have used me very differently and given me countless superhit films along with some of the most memorable characters.”

“All of them are also very difficult directors because each of them has their own style of filmmaking,” maintained the ‘Dhol’ actor.

When asked about his favourite character to date, the Bollywood celeb refused to name any one of them. “If you ask me, I don’t have a single favourite character of mine. But all the hundreds of characters that I had the opportunity to essay, belong to my heart and soul because some of these characters are more powerful in length but others have the strength. Some of them are main leads, while others are small roles, but all of them are equally important,” Yadav explained.

