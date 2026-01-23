Rajshahi Warriors crush Chattogram Royals to lift BPL trophy

Tanzid Hasan’s sublime century backed by a dominant bowling performance helped Rajshahi Warriors crush Chattogram Royals here at the Shere Bangla National Stadium on Friday to claim their maiden BPL title.

Set stiff 175, Chattogram Royals were bowled out for 111 in 17.5 overs.

Binura Fernando who starred with the ball, provided Warriors their first breakthrough in the form of Mohammad Naim, who made nine.

Mahmudul Hasan Joy soon followed him after, gone without troubling the scorers to leave Royals in precarious position at 18-2 in 2.5 overs.

After early wickets Pakistani pair of Hasan Nawaz and Mirza Baig tried to stablize the innings with a brief 21-run partnership.

However, Hasan Murad picked up the crucial wicket of Nawaz to put his side on top in the BPL final. The right-hander made 11 from seven with the aid of six and a four.

As a result, Chattogram Royals were reduced to 39-3 in 5.4 overs.

Meanwhile, Mirza Baig held firm despite losing partners at the other end. Zahiduzzaman was the next batter to fall.

The wicket-keeper batter could not got going and was caught after sluggish 11 from 13 without hitting a single boundary.

Hasan Murad continued to turn on the screws as he snared skipper Mahedi Hasan for four to dent Royals further in the chase.

Consequently, Chattogram Royals were in dire straits 72-5 11.3 overs.

The arrival of Asif Ali provided his side a glimmer of hope as he tonked Tanzim Hasan Sakib for a huge maximum and four in the 12th over.

But the Royals slide continued as Baig resistance came to end in the 13th over. The right-hander made 39 from 36, striking two boundaries and a six.

After his dismissal, Royals innings quickly unraveled as Binura Fernando cut through the lower order.

Eventually, the whole team was bunlded out, handing Rajshahi Warriors their maiden BPL trophy.

For Rajshahi Warriors, Binura Fernando was the pick of the bowler as he picked up four wickets for nine runs in three overs. Hasan Murad was the other bowler who scalped three to put his name on the honours board in big final.

Earlier, given the opportunity to bat first in final, Chattogram Royals put on a big total of 174-4 in their allotted 20 overs, thanks to Tanzid Hasan’s century.

Sahibzada Farhan and Tanzid Hasan laid a solid foundation with an 83 run stand in 10.2 overs. Tanzid remained the core aggressor in the partnership while Farhan played the second fiddle.

Mukidul Islam provided Royals their first breakthrough in the shape of Farhan’s wicket who made 30 off 30 balls with the help of two fours and two sixes.

Despite the wicket, Chattogram Royals upped the anti as veteran batter Kane Williamson forged a 47-run partnership.

Williamson departed for well made 24 off 15 as hit two fours and a six.

Chattogram Royals did well at the back of the innings to slow down the scoring, yet Tanzid reached the triple figures in the 18th over.

The left-hander made 100 from 62 deliveries which included seven sixes and six fours.

For Chattogram Royals, Mukidul Islam and Shoriful Islam took two wicket each.