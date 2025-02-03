Rakesh Roshan comments on Salman Khan’s absence from docuseries

Filmmaker Rakesh Roshan has reacted to Bollywood star Salman Khan’s absence from the Netflix docuseries about his family.

The docuseries, titled ‘The Roshans’ chronicles the Roshan family’s legacy and their impact on the film’s industry.

While Shah Rukh Khan, who featured in Rakesh Roshan’s ‘Karan Arjun,’ appeared in the Netflix documentary, several fans mentioned the absence of his costar Salman Khan.

Now, the filmmaker has addressed the speculations about the ‘Wanted’ star’s absence from the docuseries.

In a recent interview with an Indian media outlet, Rakesh Roshan revealed that Salman Khan would give dates and cancel the filming at the last moment.

“I did call him [Salman Khan] up but he was stuck in his own problems and that’s why he couldn’t make it,” Rakesh Roshan said.

Without mentioning the death threats the Bollywood superstar received from Indian gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, the filmmaker said that Khan could not make it as he was going through his own issues.

“Salman really wanted to be a part of it and he would give us his dates but cancel it at the last moment. He has been going through the issues that we’re seeing going on these days. We all recognised that he wasn’t there. If he was there, he could’ve shared some more light on us and his experiences during Karan Arjun,” Roshan added.

It is worth noting here that the Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan have not worked side-by-side in a film since ‘Karan Arjun.’ They have, however, made cameos in each other’s films.

Responding to a question about getting the two Bollywood superstars together for a film, Rakesh Roshan said, “If I’ve a good story with me where their tracks run parallel as it was in Karan Arjun, I can definitely bring them back.”