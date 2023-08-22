‘Rakhi Sawant beat me, made nude video…’: Adil Khan Durrani makes shocking claims

Rakhi Sawant’s estranged husband, Adil Khan Durrani made shocking claims against the celebrity after being released from jail.

Durrani, who was recently released from jail after being held in multiple offences upon the complaint of his wife Rakhi Sawant, sat for a tell-all with an Indian tabloid recently, making shocking allegations against the Indian actor and dancer.

During the interview, he refuted the claims of the ‘Main Hoon Na’ actor that she never married her ex-boyfriend Ritesh. He showed the documents of their marriage and confirmed that the two never divorced each other, even when Sawant married Durrani in July last year.

He also claimed that Sawant was in contact with Ritesh throughout their marriage and they even spent a week together in the UK which she said was a work tour.

“Women like Rakhi are dangerous even to talk to. They can do anything. Our Constitution has been protecting women in a way that even if they scream rape, we’d get arrested,” he told the interviewer.

Furthermore, Durrani denied the physical abuse allegations by Sawant in the FIR and claimed that it was in fact the other way around, when he asked for divorce. Showing a video of bruises all over his body, he claimed that she beat him up. He also said she made a nude video of him viral, recorded during a video call.

Claiming that he is 19 years younger than Sawant, he revealed that the two had gotten married much before the world got to about it and she disclosed the marriage in the media when Durrani asked her to return his stuff and separate to take a break.

Moreover, against Sawant’s claims, Durrani said that he had spent INR2.8 crore on her, on a flat in Dubai, a BMW car, a diamond engagement ring and necklace, gold items for her birthday, and even her cosmetic surgeries among other expenses.

He also shared in the interview that when he was in judicial custody, the celebrity approached his friend and offered her INR50 lakh to fabricate a rape case against him. When the forensic lab cleared him and his friend of no sexual intercourse, Sawant and a friend accused him of criminal intimidation, which further stalled his release.

In the end, Durrani vowed to take legal action against Sawant and said “I’ll fight for justice. I won’t spare her. I want justice from the people, the Constitution so that next time, Rakhi doesn’t trap another man like this.”

“Whatever Sherlyn Chopra has said about Rakhi, it’s a fact,” he added.

