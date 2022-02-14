Rakhi Sawant parts way with husband Ritesh

Indian actor and dancer Rakhi Sawant has parted ways with her husband Ritesh Singh ahead of Valentine’s day, as announced by the celeb.

Indian celebrity Rakhi Sawant, commonly known for her stint in the controversial reality show ‘Bigg Boss’, and often make headlines for over the top media presence has announced separation with husband Ritesh Singh, she participated with, in the latest season.

The entertainer took to photo and video sharing site Instagram on Sunday evening to share the sad news with her 3.4 million followers. Addressing her ‘fans and well wishers’ on the social application, Sawant announced, “Just wanted to say that Ritesh and I have decided to part ways.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rakhi Sawant (@rakhisawant2511)

Furthermore, reasoning the extreme step, the 43-year-old mentioned, “After the Bigg Boss show, a lot has happened and I was unaware of certain things which were out of my control. We have tried to work out our differences and tried to make things work but I think it’s best we both move on amicably and we both enjoy our lives separately.”

“I’m really sad and heartbroken this had to happen before Valentine’s day but the decision had to be made.”

“I wish Ritesh the best in life but for me at this stage in life I have to focus on my work and my life and keep myself happy and healthy”, Rakhi concluded the note while extending gratitude for ‘understanding and support’ she has always got.

It is pertinent to mention, the ‘Main Hoon Na’ actor introduced Ritesh Singh as her husband in the recent season of ‘Bigg Boss’ after making several statements about marriage with him on season 14 of the show.

Comments