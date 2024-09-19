Rakhi Sawant ‘sold’ her house to ‘launch herself’

Did you Know? Indian actor-dancer Rakhi Sawant ‘launched herself’ in the industry, with a music video, which she self-financed by selling her home.

In a recent video on her YouTube channel, featuring Rakhi Sawant, Bollywood choreographer-filmmaker Farah Khan disclosed that the former financed her first music video ‘Pardesiya’ herself, by selling off her house.

For the unversed, before her breakthrough appearance in Farah Khan’s directorial debut ‘Main Hoon Na’ (2007), Sawant released her first music video ‘Pardesiya’, featuring Muzammil Ibrahim, in 2004. The iconic track was a viral hit and is still among the favourite party anthems.

Speaking about the song, the filmmaker shared in the vlog that the ‘Bigg Boss’ alum told her about self-financing the MV and she advised her against it. “But look at the conviction of this girl, usne apna ghar bechkar… Pardesiya… Khud ka video, khud ko launch kiya and that music video went super duper… (She sold her house… made ‘Pardesiya’… made her own video, launched herself, and that music video became a super hit),” said Khan.

Sawant recalled the success of the track and shared that even Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan appreciated her for the same. “Shah Rukh ji ne bhi bola tha tera bohot achha gana aaya tha wo (Shah Rukh sir also said that your music video was good),” she recalled, to which Khan added, “Aur uske baad (and after that) Rakhi Sawant became Rakhi Sawant.”

