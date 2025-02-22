Rakhi Sawant summoned by cyber cell over ‘India’s Got Latent’ row

Bollywood actor-dancer Rakhi Sawant has reacted after Maharashtra Cyber Cell summoned her in Ranveer Allahbadia and Samay Raina’s ‘India’s Got Latent’ row.

As reported by Indian media, the Maharashtra Cyber Cell of India, which has been probing the case involving YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia’s ‘India’s Got Latent’ controversy, has now summoned Rakhi Sawant to appear before the officials on February 27, to record her statement in the matter.

For the unversed, Sawant was featured as a guest in one of the episodes of Samay Raina’s show.

Reacting to the summon, the ‘Main Hoon Na’ actor has now released a video message on social media. She said, “Mujhe summon bhejne ka matlab nahi hai doston. Aap mereko video call kariye, main aapke sare sawalon ka jawab dene ke liye tayaar hoon (What is the logic behind sending me summons? You video call me; I’ll answer every question).”

Speaking further about her appearance on ‘IGL’, Sawant shared, “Maine ek artist hoon, mujhe paise deke interview le liye bulaya gaya tha. Aur maine interview diya hain, aur maine to kisiko galiyan bhi nahi di. To mereko summon bhejneka matlab nahi hai (I am an artist who was paid to be present for an interview. I didn’t even cuss at anyone. So there is no logic to summon me).”

“Main toh bhikaran hoon, mere paas ek rupaya bhi nahi hain ki aapko de saku (I am a beggar who doesn’t have money to give you). I stay in Dubai and have no work at all. There’s no use calling me,” she admitted and suggested, “Every day women get raped, have some empathy for them and their parents. Punish their criminals first. Please, I request everyone. Humne to koi gunaah nahi kiya, hum to white collar hain (I am white collar and have done no crime).”

For the unversed, the controversy erupted last week after YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia aka Beer Biceps made obscene family comments on Samay Raina’s ‘India’s Got Latent’. Besides the widespread backlash, a BJP functionary filed a complaint against Allahabadia as well as Raina, organizers of the show and social media influencer Apoorva Makhija aka the rebel kid.

Maharashtra Cyber cell has summoned more than 50 persons so far, including comedians, content creators and social media influencers, who have appeared on Raina’s YouTube show.