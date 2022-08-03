Rakhi Sawant wants to be Salman Khan’s bodyguard amid threats

Indian actor-dancer Rakhi Sawant says she wants to be a bodyguard to Bollywood superstar Salman Khan amid death threats.

The bond that the repeated ‘Bigg Boss’ contestant shares with the show host is no secret to anyone, and hence, amid the death threats that the ‘Dabangg’ has received off late, Sawant is ready to take the bullet fired at Khan if needed.

Reacting to the news of the actor being granted an arms licence by the Mumbai Police, Sawant said in a recent outing that she is happy about Khan getting the permit. Addressing the actor, Rakhi Sawant said, “Salman sir don’t take tension. Nothing will happen to you. Everyone’s blessings are with you and I keep on praying for him day and night.”

“I prayed for his gun license also so that he can get it to keep himself safe,” Sawant stated adding that if needed, she can step up to become his (Salman Khan) bodyguard. “I will walk with him and if anyone shoots, the bullet will hit me.”

It is pertinent to mention that the actor had applied for the licence following his meeting with Commissioner of Mumbai Police Vivek Phansalkar when the two discussed the threatening letter.

Moreover, Khan has got armour and bulletproof glasses installed in his SUV as well, which are now thicker than that of a regular vehicle.

The development came in the wake of the threat letter received by his father-filmmaker Salim Khan from an unknown person. Khan during his morning walk on the promenade found a chit that read, “Moosa Wale jaisa kar dunga (Will do the same [with you] like Moose Wala).”

An FIR was registered against the unknown person at Bandra police station in Mumbai.

