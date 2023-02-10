Rakul Preet Singh flaunts killer looks with latest pictures

Indian actor Rakul Preet Singh looked gorgeous in her new pictures that are going viral on social media.

She dropped the pictures on her Instagram account. She posed before the camera in an elegant kurta shalwar.

In the caption, the 32-year-old – who is currently seeing fellow celebrity Jackky Bhagnani – said she was chasing dreams in her mind while feeling wild and alive.

Thousands of Instagram users liked her pictures.

Meanwhile, Rakul Preet Singh had quite a year on the work front. She gave back-to-back films including ‘Attack‘, ‘Runway 34‘, ‘Cuttputlli‘, ‘Doctor G‘ and ‘Thank God‘ in 2022.

Moreover, an interesting lineup of projects awaits the versatile actor next year as well.

Read More – Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani are tying the knot

Last year, she was summoned by Enforcement Directorate (ED) over involvement in the 2017 Tollywood drug and money laundering case.

She was questioned in the same case in September 2021 by the ED, NCB (Narcotics Contol Bureau) in the Bollywood drugs-racket probe linked to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

About the case, the high-end narcotics ring, supplying LSD and MDMA, was busted in 2017, when customs officials in India seized drugs worth INR30 lac from musician Calvin Mascarenhas and two others, and arrested them on the spot.

