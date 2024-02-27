Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani serve couple goals in Mehndi pictures

Bollywood lovebirds Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are absolute goals in their colour-coordinated ensembles for Mehndi in new pictures.
Bollywood’s real-life couple, Jackky Bhagnani and Rakul Preet Singh continued to treat their millions of fans with some more intimate glimpses from their pre-wedding festivities in Goa.
On Tuesday morning, the couple made a joint post on Instagram to unveil their magical mehndi portraits and wrote, “Adding colour to my life,” in the caption of the four-picture gallery, along with a red heart emoji and the hashtag ‘Mehndi Tere Naam Ki’.
The stunning clicks from the daytime ceremony see the much-in-love couple in their colour-synced pink and gold ensembles, by Indian designer couple Arpita Mehta and Kunal Rawal. For the mehndi, the gorgeous bride opted for a phulkari-themed pink lehnga set with a cape, adorned with multi-coloured embellishments, whereas, Bhagnani looked regal in his self-textured fuschia sherwani.
Singh sported exquisite jewels, minimal makeup and braided hairdo to complete the bridal look. The now-viral pictures were quick to receive millions of likes from the social users as well as warm wishes for the couple.
Pertinent to note here that Singh and Bhagnani, who have officially been in a relationship since 2021, exchanged vows in a Goa ceremony, last week. Sharing the first pictures as husband and wife, Singh wrote, “Mine now and forever ❤️ 21-02-2024.”
Apart from sharing the first portraits as the couple, immediately after the nuptials, the newest couple of Tinsel Town also published a mesmerizing inside video of their vows on social media.
