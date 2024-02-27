Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani serve couple goals in Mehndi pictures

Bollywood lovebirds Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are absolute goals in their colour-coordinated ensembles for Mehndi in new pictures.

Bollywood’s real-life couple, Jackky Bhagnani and Rakul Preet Singh continued to treat their millions of fans with some more intimate glimpses from their pre-wedding festivities in Goa.

On Tuesday morning, the couple made a joint post on Instagram to unveil their magical mehndi portraits and wrote, “Adding colour to my life,” in the caption of the four-picture gallery, along with a red heart emoji and the hashtag ‘Mehndi Tere Naam Ki’.