Rakul Preet Singh to join Saif Ali Khan in ‘Race 4’?

Bollywood diva Rakul Preet Singh is reportedly set to collaborate with A-list actor Saif Ali Khan, in filmmaker Ramesh Taurani’s ‘Race 4’.

As reported by Indian media, Saif Ali Khan, who is set to return to the ‘Race’ franchise with the fourth instalment of the action-thriller, will be joined by Rakul Preet Singh in the Ramesh Taurani film.

Quoting a source close to Taurani’s production banner TIPS, an Indian publication exclusively reported, “Rakul is set to team up with Saif Ali Khan for an exciting new project under Ramesh Taurani’s banner.”

While the insider refrained from naming the exact project, taking into consideration the fact that Khan and Taurani are working together on ‘Race 4’, it is highly likely that Singh will play the main lead in the title.

Previously it was confirmed by the film’s writer Shiraz Ahmed that ‘Race 4’ will reboot the franchise, as a ‘pure two-hero film’, featuring a face-off between Khan and Sidharth Malhotra. Meanwhile, the director of the film was yet to be finalized.

Notably, the first two parts of the series ‘Race’ (2008) and ‘Race 2’ (2013), both directed by the filmmaking duo Abbas-Mustan, starred Khan, with Akshaye Khanna and John Abraham respectively.

For ‘Race 3’, choreographer turned director, Remo D’Souza came on board to helm the direction, whereas, Salman Khan and Bobby Deol starred in the title.

