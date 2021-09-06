Rally held in Dera Bugti to mark Defence and Martyrs’ Day

DERA BUGTI: A rally to mark Defence and Martyrs’ Day in Dera Bugti was taken out on Monday by the civil society of the area.

A large number of people from various walks of life participated in the rally while holding national flags and banners. The participants reiterated the resolve to defend the motherland. They also expressed love for the Kashmiri brothers.

On the occasion, the participants of the rally changed slogans of Pakistan and Pak Army Zindabad.

Defence and Martyrs’ Day is being observed today to pay tributes to the martyrs and Ghazis and reaffirm commitment to defend the motherland against all threats.

It was on this day in 1965 that the Indian forces crossed the international border in the darkness of night to attack Pakistan but the nation foiled nefarious designs of the enemy. This year’s Defense and Martyrs’ Day theme is “Our martyrs our pride, salute to all the relatives belonging to ghazis and Shaheeds.”

Special prayers were offered after Fajr in mosques for the progress and prosperity of the country and independence of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir from the cruel clutches of India.

Fateha and Quran Khawani is also being held for the martyrs.

The day dawned with 31 gun salute at the Federal Capital and 21 gun salute at provincial capitals.