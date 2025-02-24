Ram Charan’s ‘Game Changer’ lands in legal trouble

The makers of ‘Game Changer,’ starring actors Ram Charan and Kiara Advani, landed in legal trouble after they were accused of non-payment of dues.

The political thriller failed to impress the audience and earned INR180 crores so far, against a reported budget of INR350-425 crores.

The movie was shot at locations across the world, including India, Japan, China, Malaysia, Cambodia, and New Zealand, however, it failed to attract the attention of the audience.

Adding to the makers’ woes, over 300 extras have filed a police complaint, accusing ‘Game Changer’ director Shankar and producer Dil Raju of non-payment of dues, Indian media outlets reported.

In their complaint at a Guntur police station, the artists accused the ‘Game Changer’ makers of cheating and failing to pay them INR1,200 each by the end of February.

The ‘Game Changer’ extras demanded that Shankar and Raju look into the matter and ensure they get paid the amount they were promised for working in the film led by Ram Charan.

Released on January 10, the Ram Charan and Kiara Advani-starrer has been embroiled in controversy over its reported box office numbers.

Read more: ‘Game Changer’ actor breaks silence on the Box Office failure

Speculations intensified about the film’s business when renowned Indian film director and screenwriter Ram Gopal Varma ignited a social media firestorm by alleging that the film’s box office collections were inflated.

The film’s makers claimed an opening day collection of INR186 crore worldwide. This statement quickly attracted criticism from trade experts, who accused the filmmakers of inflating the numbers.

‘Game Changer’ tells the story of an IAS officer, Ram Nandan (Ram Charan) who takes on a mission to end corruption in electoral politics.