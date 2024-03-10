Ramadan moon sighted in Saudi Arabia, holy month to begin tomorrow

Muslims in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and other Gulf countries welcomed Ramadan 2024, as the Ramadan crescent moon was sighted on Sunday evening, ARY News reported.

The holy month of Ramadan, the month of fasting, will officially begin in Saudi Arabia on Monday (tomorrow).

During the fast, Muslims must abstain from eating, drinking, gossiping, and cursing, and are encouraged to focus on meditative practices like prayers, reading the Holy Quran, and giving charity.

Throughout Ramadan, the Gulf nations buzz with activity, particularly in the evenings when streets come alive as people prepare for iftar to break their fast.

Mosques echo with worshippers participating in the special Taraweeh prayers, where verses from the Quran are recited.

The month fosters a sense of unity as families and communities gather for Iftar and Suhoor, strengthening bonds in the blessings of Ramadan.

Beyond religious observances, many nations introduce diverse cultural and entertainment events during Ramadan, offering a blend of traditional and modern activities for people to enjoy after breaking their fast.