Eating Right and Eating Smart for a Healthier Ramadan

Ramadan in Pakistan is a beautiful mix of spirituality, family gatherings, and yes, food. From the moment the Ramadan moon is sighted, the focus shifts to sehr and iftar menus, shopping lists, and the annual broken resolutions of “no pakoras this Ramzan.” While the month is meant to teach restraint and self-discipline, our food choices often take the opposite route with a splurge of deep-fried everything, sugary drinks, and an overload of carbs that leave us feeling sluggish rather than energized.

Sehr is the real test of dedication. Half-asleep, we reach for parathas and chai as if they are some sort of magic potion that will keep hunger away all day. However, loading up on greasy parathas and endless cups of chai only sets us up for a dramatic energy crash before noon. A smarter approach is opting for foods that actually last longer in the system. Eggs in any form, be they boiled, scrambled, or even in a desi-style masala omelet, keep you going for hours. Yogurt is another lifesaver; it is cooling, great for digestion, and pairs well with everything from fruit to honey. Lentils and chickpeas are champions when it comes to providing slow-digesting energy.

Then comes Iftar, where all caution goes out the window. After hours of fasting, there’s an unspoken rule that everything fried must be consumed in excessive quantities. Maghrib Azaan barely finishes, and suddenly, plates are overflowing with samosas, pakoras, and jalebis. While that first crunchy bite feels heavenly, the inevitable food coma hits like a train crash, making Tarawih feel like a Herculean task. Breaking the fast with dates is a Sunnah for a reason. These little gems provide a quick energy boost without the sugar crash that comes from overly processed sweets.

The missing ingredient in our Ramadan meals is protein. Why do we still think only heavy carb-based meals can sustain a fast? In reality, good protein intake is what keeps hunger pangs at bay and prevents energy crashes. Lean meats, fish, eggs, dairy, and even plant-based options like lentils are fantastic choices.

Experts from the Aga Khan University Hospital state that during fasting the body enters into a “fasting state” 8 hours after the last meal. During this process, the body uses stored nutrient reserves and may start to consume protein for energy which is unhealthy. Thus, there is a need to replenish energy stores during sehr and iftar meals with a balanced diet containing proteins, carbohydrates, fats, nutrients and salts to prevent breakdown of muscles.

Hydration is another battle. Many of us gulp down liters of water at sehr and iftar, thinking it will keep us hydrated all day. But it doesn’t work that way. The trick is to drink water gradually between Iftar and Sehr. And while we all love our “red drink concentrates,” maybe it’s time to reconsider that sugar overload.

We need to reflect on the eating habits of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). His meals were simple, wholesome, and balanced with dates, barley, lentils, dairy, and minimal overindulgence. There was an emphasis on mindful eating and moderation, something that seems to get lost in the chaos of an Iftar feast. If we genuinely want to embrace the spirit of Ramadan, maybe it’s time to take a page from that book.

With growing awareness around nutrition, more people are realizing the importance of making informed food choices. Balanced meals with a mix of protein, fiber, and healthy fats can keep us feeling good throughout the fasting period without stretching our budgets. Initiatives like Right to Protein (RTP) are encouraging better eating habits, making it easier to understand why protein matters.

So, this Ramadan, let’s rethink the menu. You don’t have to give up your beloved samosas, but maybe, pair them with something that won’t leave you feeling like you need a nap after three bites. After all, the goal is not just to fill our stomachs; rather, it is to sustain our energy, enhance our well-being, and truly embrace the blessings of this beautiful month. Let’s eat right, eat smart, and make this Ramadan a healthier and happier one for ourselves and our loved ones.

Nahyan Mirza is a corporate and development communications expert with a keen interest in economic, social, and current affairs. He is available on [email protected]