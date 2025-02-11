Ramadan 2025: Met office shares latest prediction

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Meteorological Department has predicted that the Ramadan 2025 will commence from March 2, ARY News reported citing sources.

According to sources, the department has stated that the Ramadan crescent is unlikely to be visible in Pakistan on February 28.

The department further explained that the moon will be born on February 28 at 5:45 pm, and at sunset, the moon’s age will be 13 hours and 12 minutes. However, for the Islamic month to begin, the moon’s age must be at least 19 hours.

The Meteorological Department also predicted that on February 29, the sky will be partly cloudy, making it difficult to spot the crescent. The final announcement of the start of Ramadan and Eid-al-Fitr will be made by the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee.

It is worth noting that Saudi Arabia is expected to start Ramadan on March 1, with the crescent expected to be visible on February 28, according to Saudi authorities.

Earlier, Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif said that the government will not include Utility Stores in this year’s Ramadan Relief Package in an effort to stop ‘corruption’ and the distribution of ‘subpar’ goods to the public.

While addressing the federal cabinet, PM Shehbaz said, “As the Holy Ramazan is about to start, I have asked the Ministry of National Food Security to bring about a Ramadan Package without Utility Stores to prevent corruption and the sale of low-quality material. I asked many months ago if this could not go on with the utility stores.”

The prime minister informed the cabinet members that the government had received several complaints over the Utility Stores’ implementation of the Ramadan Relief Package the previous year. “As a result, the government has come up with a way to offer the facility without the Utility Stores,” he added.