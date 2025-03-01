Revised office timings announced for Ramadan

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has announced revised office timings for government employees during the holy month of Ramadan, ARY News reported.

According to a notification issued by the administrative department, offices operating five days a week will observe new timings, operating from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm, Monday to Thursday, and 9:00 am to 12:30 pm on Fridays.

Similarly, offices operating six days a week will operate from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm, Monday to Thursday and Saturday, and 9:00 am to 12:30 pm on Fridays.

It is worth mentioning here that the moon of Ramadan-ul-Mubarak was not sighted in Pakistan, the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee announced on Friday.

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee held its meeting in Peshawar, chaired by Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad, to determine the sighting of the new moon.

However, there were no reports of the moon being sighted in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar or any other part of the country.

The Islamic month of Ramadan will begin on Sunday (March 2, 2025) in Pakistan.

Ramadan-ul-Mubarak, the month of fasting, is the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar.

During the fast, Muslims must abstain from eating, drinking, gossiping and cursing, and are encouraged to focus on meditative acts like prayer, reading the holy Quran and charity.

It’s a time for spiritual reflection, self-discipline, and increased devotion to their faith. During this month, Muslims are encouraged to focus on prayer, reading the Quran, and charitable acts.

Meanwhile, Several countries across the world are preparing to observe the holy month of Ramadan 2025. Based on moon sightings in several countries, the appropriate authorities announce the beginning day of Ramadan.