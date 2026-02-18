Ramadan 2026 Gas Availability Timings Announced

ISLAMABAD: The Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) and Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) have shared positive news with consumers for the holy month of Ramadan, ARY News reported.

Both utility companies have announced a continuous gas supply from 3:00 AM to 10:30 PM throughout the month of Ramadan.

Federal Minister for Petroleum, Ali Pervaiz Malik, confirmed that the government will ensure this schedule is maintained across the country.

He noted that arrangements have been finalized to maintain adequate gas pressure during Sahar and Iftar timings.

On the other hand, Federal Minister for Energy, Awais Leghari, has announced that there will be no electricity load-shedding during Sahar and Iftar.

He has directed the Power Division to provide uninterrupted electricity during these hours, even in high-loss areas.

The Minister further clarified that any necessary power load management will only be conducted outside of the designated Sahar and Iftar windows.

The sole power supplier to Karachi, K-Electric, has announced that there will be no load-shedding during Sahar and Iftar timings across the city during the holy month of Ramadan.

The power company has issued a new schedule specifically for the sacred month.