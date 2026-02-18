Ramadan 2026: KE promises no power outage during Sehr and Iftar

KARACHI: The sole power supplier to Karachi, K-Electric, has announced that there will be no load-shedding during Sahar and Iftar timings across the city during the holy month of Ramadan, ARY News reported.

The power company has issued a new schedule specifically for the sacred month.

In its statement, K-Electric confirmed that no power outages will be conducted across the city during the peak hours of Sahar and Iftar to ensure convenience for citizens.

Earlier, Adeeb Ahmed was appointed as the acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of K-Electric on Friday, ARY News reported.

The appointment was made during a meeting of the K-Electric Board of Directors held to discuss the leadership role.

The board reached a decision to appoint Ahmed as the acting CEO of Karachi’s sole power provider.

Adeeb Ahmed is a seasoned veteran of the company, having served as a director at K-Electric since 2019.

According to K-electric website

Mr. Adeeb Ahmad’s career spans 34 years including C-suite roles. He has been involved in managing private equity funds, M&A and transformation focused on energy and other infrastructure sectors across MENA, Turkey, CIS, Southeast Asia, and Pakistan.

He has been engaged with investment banking institutions in the GCC and Pakistan leading several M&A, privatization and capital raising assignments. He recently served as the CEO of Hascol Petroleum Limited.

He has also served as Senior Advisor to the CEO and Deputy CEO-Designate at Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector (ICD) in Saudi Arabia. He holds an M.Sc. from the LSE, UK, and an MBA from IBA, Karachi.