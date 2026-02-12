KP cabinet approves increase in Ramadan relief package 2026

PESHAWAR: On the directives of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Muhammad Sohail Afridi, the provincial cabinet has approved the Ramadan Relief Package in its 47th meeting to provide financial assistance to deserving families across the province.

Under the approved package, 1.063 million families will receive cash assistance at an average rate of Rs 12,500 per family during the holy month of Ramadan.

Speaking on the occasion, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa spokesperson for Economy and Finance noted that in Ramadan 2024, the provincial government had provided Rs 10,000 per family under the relief package for the first time.

He added that, in view of soaring inflation — particularly the sharp rise in sugar and wheat flour prices — the Chief Minister approved a 25 percent increase in the Ramadan relief package this year to provide maximum support to the people.

The spokesperson emphasised that the initiative demonstrates the provincial government’s commitment to protecting vulnerable segments of society from the impact of rising prices and ensuring financial relief during the holy month.

Meanwhile, astronomers have forecast that the Ramadan crescent moon is likely to be sighted in Pakistan on February 18, 2026, ARY News reported on Thursday.

There is a strong possibility that the Ramadan moon will be sighted in Pakistan on 18 February, according to astronomers. Experts say the crescent may be visible on the 29th of Shaban 1447 AH.

Astronomical data indicates that the new moon will be born on 17 February at 5:01 pm. The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee meeting to formally assess moon sighting reports will be held in Peshawar on 18 February.