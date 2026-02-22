Ramadan 2026: Over 100 beggars arrested in crackdown

During Ramadan 2026, the administration in the federal capital Islamabad has arrested over 100 professional beggars and transferred them to custody, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The strict crackdown against professional beggars is ongoing, with all A-Section officers assigned special tasks by DC Islamabad Irfan Memon.

Irfan Memon stated that since the first day of Ramadan, more than 100 beggars have been taken into custody. He added that the administration is compiling a database of all professional beggars to prevent their re-entry into the city.

The DC asserted that beggary networks that become active during Ramadan will be stopped under all circumstances, but such operations require the cooperation of citizens.

He appealed to residents to immediately report any professional beggar they encounter to the district administration.

In May 2025, the Ministry of Interior revealed a number of deported Pakistani beggars from across the world before the National Assembly (NA).

According to a written reply submitted by Ministry of Interior, since 2024, a total of 5,402 Pakistani beggars were deported from foreign countries. Pakistani beggars were deported from Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Malaysia, UAE, Qatar, and Oman, the NA was informed through a written response.

In 2025, 552 Pakistani beggars were deported from abroad. Of these, 535 Pakistani beggars were deported from Saudi Arabia, and 9 from the UAE.

Additionally, 5 beggars were deported from Iraq, as per the Ministry of Interior.