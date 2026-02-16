Ramadan 2026 Pakistan: Met department forecasts start date

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has announced that the holy month of Ramadan is likely to commence in February 19, based on celestial parameters, ARY News reported.

Regarding the sighting of the moon for the month of Ramadan 1447 Hijri, the Met Office stated that the crescent is expected to be sighted on the evening of February 18.

The new moon will be born on the evening of February 17 at 5:01 PM. By sunset on February 18, the moon will be 25 hours and 48 minutes old.

There will be a 59-minute interval between sunset and moonset, making the crescent visible to the naked eye, particularly in coastal areas.

The weather is expected to be clear or partially cloudy, providing a conducive environment for the moon sighting.

Similarly, Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) earlier announced that the new moon of Ramdan 1447 AH is expected to be born on February 17 at 5:01 pm Pakistan Standard Time (PST), setting the stage for a high probability of moon sighting the following evening.

“Based on key astronomical parameters, the chances of sighting the new moon with the naked eye on the evening of February 18 are very bright,” the statement said. “Consequently, the first day of Ramdan is likely to fall on February 19, 2026.”

However, SUPARCO emphasized that the official commencement of the holy month will be determined by Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Pakistan, the country’s sole authorized body for moon sighting, which will make its final announcement after receiving and verifying testimonies from across the nation.

The beginning of Ramdan marks a spiritually significant period for Muslims, characterized by fasting from dawn to sunset, increased prayers, and acts of charity.