Punjab issues Ramadan 2026 security guidelines

LAHORE: The Punjab Home Department has issued comprehensive security guidelines for Ramadan 2026, emphasizing strict measures to maintain law and order throughout the holy month.

Authorities have been instructed to implement a comprehensive security plan, with priority given to safeguarding mosques, religious sites, and Ramadan markets.

Under the Respect for Ramadan Ordinance, public consumption of food and drinks at designated places will be prohibited. Additional personnel have been directed to ensure security at mosques, madrasas, and imambargahs.

During Sehri, Iftar, Tarawih prayers, and Friday congregations, security measures are to be intensified. All cities are to enforce rigorous checks at entry and exit points, including the use of biometric verification systems.

Patrolling, barricades, and search operations around places of worship are to be made more effective to ensure public safety and the smooth conduct of religious activities.

Ramadan 2026 moon likely to be sighted on February 18, 2026.

There is a strong possibility that the Ramadan moon will be sighted in Pakistan on 18 February, according to astronomers. Experts say the crescent may be visible on the 29th of Shaban 1447 AH.

Astronomical data indicates that the new moon will be born on 17 February at 5:01pm. The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee meeting to formally assess moon sighting reports will be held in Peshawar on 18 February.