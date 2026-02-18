Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain announce start of Ramadan 2026

Three Gulf states, Kuwait, Qatar, and Bahrain, have announced that the holy month of Ramadan 2026 will begin today, Wednesday, 18 February 2026.

In Qatar, the Crescent Sighting Committee at the Ministry of Endowments has confirmed that Wednesday marks the first day of Ramadan 2026 for the year 1447 AH.

In a statement today, authorities in Kuwait also declared that Wednesday will mark the first day of Ramadan 2026.

In Bahrain, the Sharia Moon Sighting Committee also announced that today, Wednesday, February 18, 2026 will be the first day of Ramadan, after the crescent moon was confirmed in neighbouring Saudi Arabia by a number of reliable witnesses.

The Sharia Moon Sighting Committee announced that, although no testimonies of a local sighting were received in Bahrain, the moon’s sighting in Saudi Arabia was deemed sufficient to establish the start of the holy month.

The committee, therefore, has decided that tomorrow, Wednesday, February 18, 2026, will be the first day of the blessed month of Ramadan 2026 for the year 1447 AH.

The Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs extended its warmest congratulations and best wishes to Bahrain’s leadership, the Royal Family, the people of Bahrain, and the Arab and Islamic world.