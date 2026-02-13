Ramadan 2026: SUPARCO predicts date in Pakistan

Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) Friday announced that the new moon of Ramdan 1447 AH is expected to be born on February 17 at 5:01 pm Pakistan Standard Time (PST), setting the stage for a high probability of moon sighting the following evening.

According to the space agency’s astronomical assessment, by the time of sunset on February 18, the moon’s age will reach approximately 25 hours and 48 minutes-a duration considered highly favorable for visibility.

SUPARCO further noted that the interval between sunset and moonset along Pakistan’s coastal belt is expected to be around 59 minutes, providing ample opportunity for observation.

“Based on key astronomical parameters, the chances of sighting the new moon with the naked eye on the evening of February 18 are very bright,” the statement said. “Consequently, the first day of Ramdan is likely to fall on February 19, 2026.”

However, SUPARCO emphasized that the official commencement of the holy month will be determined by Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Pakistan, the country’s sole authorized body for moon sighting, which will make its final announcement after receiving and verifying testimonies from across the nation.

The beginning of Ramdan marks a spiritually significant period for Muslims, characterized by fasting from dawn to sunset, increased prayers, and acts of charity.