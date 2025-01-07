Ramadan and Eid likely to fall These days in Pakistan

KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has made a prediction about the upcoming Ramadan and Eid dates, ARY News reported.

With the beginning of the month of Rajab, people have started preparations for Ramadan in Pakistan. The commencement of the Islamic months is subject to the sighting of the moon, however, astronomers predict several months ago the expected dates of Ramadan and Eid.

PMD has predicted that there is a ‘good chance’ of sighting of Ramadan 1446 AH moon on February 28 or March 1st, 2025.

According to the weather department, the new moon of Ramadan, 1446 AH, may born on the crossing conjunction point on February 28, 2025.

In case the holy month begins in line with the PMD’s forecast, the first day of Ramadan will be on March 1st, Saturday.

Ramadan-ul-Mubarak, the month of fasting, is the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar.

During the fast, Muslims must abstain from eating, drinking, gossiping and cursing, and are encouraged to focus on meditative acts like prayer, reading the holy Quran and charity.

As for Eid ul Fitr, the PMD predicts that the Shawwal moon will be sighted on March 29 or 30. According to the lunar calendar Eid ul Fitr is likely to fall on March 30 or 31st this year.

However, in Pakistan, the official announcement of Eid days in Pakistan is made by the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee.

Eid is a joyous occasion which is celebrated with communal prayers, festive meals, and the giving of alms.

It’s a time for Muslims to come together with their families and communities, expressing gratitude, unity, and generosity.