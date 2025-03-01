Ramadan begins in Pakistan, Taraweeh prayers start today

KARACHI: The holy month of Ramadan 1446 AH has begun in Pakistan after the completion of the thirty days of Shaban.

The moon of the holy month of Ramadan has also been sighted in various cities and the first fast (roza) will be observed tomorrow (Sunday), while taraweeh congregations commence from today across the country.

The moon of Ramadan-ul-Mubarak was not sighted yesterday, the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee announced on Friday.

Ramadan-ul-Mubarak, the month of fasting, is the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar.

During the fast, Muslims must abstain from eating, drinking, gossiping and cursing, and are encouraged to focus on meditative practices like prayers, reading the Holy Quran and giving charity.

Read More: PM Shehbaz launches Rs20b Ramadan package for deserving families

Meanwhile, Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday launched Rs20 Ramazan package for 4 million deserving families across the country, benefitting about 20 million people.

Addressing the launching ceremony, the prime minister said that a total of 4 million deserving families comprising about two crore people would get relief from this package which would be distributed in the first ten days of the holy month.

Each family through digital wallets would get Rs5,000, he said, expressing his satisfaction that the price hike had been reduced this year when compared with the previous figures during the holy month of Ramazan.

“This year, an amount of Rs20 billion has been allocated for the purpose. The relief amount last year was Rs7 billion,” he added.

The prime minister also lauded all the relevant authorities and institutions including ministries, State Bank of Pakistan, NADRA, BISP and tech companies who worked day and night to devise a digital mechanism. The federal government’s initiative would benefit all parts of the country through a well-devised digital system, he added.