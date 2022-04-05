Ramadan: Fruit, vegetable prices record sharp increase in Karachi

KARACHI: Already worried due to the worst economic situation amid the ongoing political crisis, people are facing overcharging in the market with the onset of Ramadan.

According to details, prices of fruit and vegetable have increased by up to 50 percent with the start of Ramadan as watermelon, which was sold at Rs35 per kg before Ramadan, is now being sold at Rs60 per kg.

The prices of apple, banana, watermelon and other fruits and vegetables have also been increased massively.

Apple, which was sold at Rs200 per kg before Ramadan, is now being sold at Rs250 per kg, cantaloupe price has shot up to Rs70 from Rs40 per kg.

The weekly Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) for the combined consumption group witnessed an increase of 0.53% for the week ended on March 31, 2022, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) report said.

As per the PBS inflation report, this surge was mainly on account of an increase in the price of essential food items.

