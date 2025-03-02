Governor Sindh opens governor house for grand iftar

KARACHI: The Iftar arrangements for the first Ramadan Iftar at Governor House Karachi are complete, ARY News reported

During the Holy month of Ramadan, the aim is to serve Iftar to one million people. For this, Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori announced the largest-ever Iftar at the Governor House.

On the first Ramadan, the doors of the Governor House are opened for citizens, and all Iftar arrangements are complete.

An Islamic digital stage has been set up, and hundreds of chairs have been arranged.

After the Asr prayer, Qur’an recitation and Naat will be held.

One lucky individual will receive a plot and Umrah ticket through a lucky draw.

Governor Sindh will act as host and distribute Iftar among the citizens.

“This year, iftar arrangements have been made to provide Iftar dinner to 1 million people throughout Ramadan”, says Governor Sindh.

Earlier last week, Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori announced Ramadan inventiveness, “Ittehad Ramadan,” set to host one million people for Iftar at Governor House.

Earlier, it is reported that rain shower is likely to approach western parts of the country from Sunday in the beginning of the Holy month of Ramadan.

As Ramadan brings the prosperity and shower of blessings, this rain is considered a positive sign for the coming establishments of the country.

The westerly wave is likely to bring rainfall in plains of Punjab and other parts of the country on Monday and Tuesday.

Under the influence of this weather system, rain and snowfall over hills expected in Balochistan’s Quetta, Ziarat and other districts.

Rainfall is also expected in Abbottabad, Mansehra, Swat, Peshawar and other parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan with likely snowfall at the mountains.