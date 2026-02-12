Ramadan in Karachi to begin with pleasant weather conditions

KARACHI: The city is likely to experience mild weather during the fasting month of Ramadan, which is anticipated to begin on 19th of February.

The Met Office has predicted cooler nights and pleasant mornings in Karachi during first two weeks of the holy month, while warmer days are expected in the latter half of the lunar month.

Deputy Director Anjum Nazir Zaigham has said the daytime temperatures are likely to range between 32–34°C and 19–21°C at night.

A spell of westerly winds in early days of the month may bring drizzling weather some parts of the city.

Parts of Sindh and Punjab may experience rain and thunderstorms during the early days of Ramadan.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast clear to partly cloudy skies across most parts of the country on the evening of 18 February, improving the chances of moon sighting.

Ramazan 2026 moon likely to be sighted on February 18, 2026, ARY News reported on Thursday, citing astronomical data. Experts say the crescent may be visible on the 29th of Shaaban 1447 AH.

Astronomical data indicates that the new moon will be born on 17 February at 5:01pm. The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee meeting to formally assess moon sighting reports will be held in Peshawar on 18 February.