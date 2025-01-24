Punjab Ramadan relief package registeration last date update

LAHORE: The Punjab government has announced the last date of the PSER (Punjab Social and Economic Registry) survey for the registration of deserving individuals for the Ramadan relief package 2025.

According to the official statement, the survey aims to collect accurate data on low-income families to ensure they benefit from Ramadan Relief Package.

This relief package, valued at 7.5 billion rupees, enables beneficiaries to purchase 19 essential food items at discounted prices.

Key Highlights of the PSER Survey and Registration

Purpose of the Survey: To gather accurate data on deserving families for efficient distribution of government programs.

How to Register for the PSER Program?

Door-to-Door Registration: Dedicated teams are visiting homes to assist individuals with their registration.

Registration Centers: Over 5,000 PSER registration centers have been established across Punjab, many of which are located in public schools during summer vacations.

Visit the nearest PSER registration center and provide your National Identity Card (CNIC) and necessary details.

Online Registration via the Punjab Portal

Visit the Punjab government’s official portal. https://pser.punjab.gov.pk/.

Enter the following details: CNIC number, Email address, Password and Captcha code

After logging in, fill out the PSER registration form with the required information about the head of the household.

Verify and confirm your details, then submit the form.

Your eligibility will be assessed, and if qualified, you’ll be enrolled in various government relief programs.

Benefits of the PSER Registration

Through the PSER program, registered individuals will be included in multiple Punjab government schemes, including the Ramadan relief package in which 19 essential food items at discounted rates.

Individuals can also register themselves for other government programs such as Solar Panels Scheme, Kisan Card and Green Tractor Scheme.

Under the Ramzan Package 2025, eligible families will receive food essentials such as two 10 kg bags of flour, Lentils (dal), Cooking oil, Salt, Dates, Rice, Gram flour and other daily necessities for the holy month of fasting.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif chaired a special meeting regarding the Ramadan relief package.

CM Maryam Nawaz directed citizens to complete the registration for the Nigahban Ramadan Package by February 15.