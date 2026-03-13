Ramadan Relief Package 2026: Govt removes hurdles in 12,500 PKR payouts

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has removed major hurdles preventing eligible individuals from receiving Rs12,500 under the Ramadan Relief Package, aiming to ensure that financial assistance reaches beneficiaries as quickly as possible.

On the instructions of Chief Minister Sohail Afridi, the Social Welfare Department has established special redressal committees to address complaints and issues faced by beneficiaries during the distribution of funds under the Ramadan Relief Package 2026.

According to an official statement, any eligible person facing difficulties in receiving the payment can immediately contact the office of the relevant Assistant Commissioner for assistance.

Errors in CNIC or Mobile Number

For individuals whose data is incomplete or contains errors, the Assistant Commissioner’s office will verify the information and forward the case to the Deputy Commissioner for correction.

Fingerprint Verification Issues

Elderly or disabled individuals whose fingerprints fail to match during verification can obtain a certificate from NADRA, along with a Family Registration Certificate (FRC), and contact the Assistant Commissioner’s office so the payment can be transferred to a close relative.

Death of Beneficiary

If a person selected for the relief package has passed away, the payment will be released to eligible family members after submission of a death certificate and application, in accordance with NADRA records.

Blocked CNIC

Authorities clarified that payments cannot be issued against a blocked CNIC. In such cases, the amount will be returned to the Director of Social Welfare.

The chief minister has directed the administration to ensure the prompt resolution of complaints, emphasizing that deserving individuals should not have to make repeated visits to offices during the holy month of Ramadan. The aim is to ensure that relief funds reach beneficiaries without delay.