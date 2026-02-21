Ramadan Relief Package 2026- How to Apply Online

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has launched 9999 PM Ramadan Package 2026 as many families in Pakistan are feeling pinch of soaring prices and tighter budgets.

The package is a Digital CNIC-based system while support goes directly to households that need it most, no long queues, no complicated forms.

With just few taps via SMS, families can confirm their eligibility and receive timely assistance, ensuring they can celebrate Ramadan with dignity and peace of mind.

PM Ramzan Relief Package 2026

Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet meeting was held, chaired remotely by Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb.

Attendees included Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Syed Imran Ahmad Shah, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Industries and Production Haroon Akhtar Khan, and senior officials from relevant ministries, divisions, and regulatory bodies.

ECC reviewed a proposal from the Ministry of Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety requesting Rs 25 billion for the Prime Minister’s Ramzan Relief Package (PMRRP) 2026.

The Finance Division reported that Rs 19 billion had already been allocated for this fiscal year, with the remaining funds to be released as necessary. The Committee approved the immediate release of Rs 19 billion to begin disbursements, while additional funds would be considered based on need and available resources.

The government launched 9999 PM Ramzan Package 2026 to provide financial assistance to low-income families during Ramadan using a CNIC-based digital verification system. The system ensures that support reaches eligible households directly, without intermediaries, paperwork, or manual interference.

Apply Online

Applicants can now register via SMS:

Send CNIC number to 9999

Receive confirmation from the official system

Check eligibility status via SMS

Free, CNIC-based verification

Accessible on all major mobile networks

Official channels only; avoid scams or third-party agents

Who Can Apply?

Valid ID Card holder

Low-income or deserving household

Not an active taxpayer

Not a government employee

Data must match official welfare records

Households already in social protection databases may have an advantage, but final eligibility is determined through official verification.

ECC also discussed operational costs and gave in-principle approval of Rs 1 billion, pending submission of a detailed breakdown covering payments to partner financial institutions and outreach activities. The Committee emphasized proper management of funds, with any unused amounts returned according to standard procedures.

PM Ramzan Relief Package 2026 valued at Rs 39 billion, Rs 10 billion is already with BISP, and Rs 29 billion will be covered through supplementary grants, operational expenditures, and re-appropriated funds. This ensures the program is fully financed while maintaining transparency and fiscal responsibility.