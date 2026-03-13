Ramadan Relief Package 2026: Redressal committees formed  to address issues 

PESHAWAR: The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has taken key steps to resolve problems faced by beneficiaries under the Ramadan Relief Package 2026, following directives from KP CM Sohail Afridi.

According to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Social Welfare Department, redressal committees have been established to address complaints and difficulties encountered during the disbursement of financial assistance to eligible individuals. Beneficiaries facing issues have been advised to contact their respective assistant commissioner offices for resolution.

Officials said individuals with incorrect or incomplete CNIC or mobile number details should approach the office of the relevant assistant commissioner, who will act as chairperson of the redressal committee. After verification, such cases will be forwarded to the deputy commissioner for correction.

Authorities also clarified that payments cannot be processed for blocked CNICs, and such funds will be returned to the Director of Social Welfare.

For elderly or disabled beneficiaries facing fingerprint verification problems, individuals must obtain a certificate from National Database and Registration Authority confirming the biometric issue, along with a Family Registration Certificate (FRC). The case can then be submitted to the assistant commissioner’s office so that the payment may be transferred to a close relative.

In cases where a registered beneficiary has passed away, family members are required to submit the death certificate and an application at the assistant commissioner’s office. After verification, the payment will be released to a close relative in accordance with the NADRA-issued FRC.

Authorities have urged all beneficiaries facing difficulties to immediately contact the relevant assistant commissioner office to ensure timely resolution of their concerns regarding Ramadan Relief Package 2026.