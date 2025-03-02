Sahulat Bazaars established in Gujranwala, Wazirabad

GUJRANWALA: As part of the CM Ramadan Relief Program, convenience markets (Sahulat Bazars) have been established in Gujranwala and Wazirabad, ARY News reported



According to the Deputy Commissioner, 16 essential food items will be available at these Sahulat Bazars at significantly reduced prices.

The Deputy Commissioner further stated that these essential items would be available at prices 10-15 percent lower than the market rates.

All stalls in Sahulat Bazars will have ample stock of essential items available from morning till evening, ensuring availability and quality.

Efforts for the Ramadan Relief Program have been made to guarantee a sufficient supply and high quality of essential items at all convenience stalls.

In this regard, duties have been assigned to the administrative secretaries of the departments regarding visiting the districts and overseeing price control measures.

Also, the officers have been instructed to keep a strict check on the demand and supply of food items in the Sahulat Bazaars as well as in the open market.

Earlier today, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz directed the Chief Secretary to personally oversee the province-wide campaign against price hikes and hoarding.

During a meeting in Lahore, she highlighted the importance of prominently displaying the government rate list at all shops and closely monitoring the demand and supply of essential items to prevent hoarding.

Maryam Nawaz also highlighted that the supply and prices of fruits and vegetables would be strictly checked during the holy month of Ramadan, with strict legal action to be taken against those responsible for price hikes.

The Chief Minister stressed the need for a comprehensive crackdown on inflation, urging authorities to ensure the availability of essential commodities at fair prices.

She assured the public that she is personally monitoring the situation and will not tolerate any negligence in the anti-profiteering campaign.