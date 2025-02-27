web analytics
Friday, February 28, 2025
Ramadan: Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet today for moon sighting

TOP NEWS

PESHAWAR: A meeting of Central Ruet-e-Hilal committee will be held in Peshawar on Friday, 28th February for the sighting of the moon of Ramadan-ul-Mubarak.

It will be chaired by the Committee’s Chairman Maulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabeer Azad.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Auqaf Department said that a meeting will be held at the Auqaf Building on Eidgah Charsadda Road at 6:30 pm.

Members from various institutions, including the Ministry of Science and Technology, the Pakistan Meteorological Department, and The Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission will also participate in the meeting.

Zonal members from Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi and Quetta will also contribute to the deliberations.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) predicted that there is a ‘good chance’ of sighting of Ramadan 1446 AH moon on March 1st, 2025.

In case the holy month begins in line with the PMD’s forecast, the first day of Ramadan will be on March 2nd, Sunday.

Ramadan-ul-Mubarak, the month of fasting, is the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar.

During the fast, Muslims must abstain from eating, drinking, gossiping and cursing, and are encouraged to focus on meditative acts like prayer, reading the holy Quran and charity.

It’s a time for spiritual reflection, self-discipline, and increased devotion to their faith. During this month, Muslims are encouraged to focus on prayer, reading the Quran, and charitable acts.

