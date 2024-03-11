Ramadan timings announced for schools

LAHORE: The School Education Department Punjab issued timings for government schools during the holy month of Ramadan, ARY News reported.

According to a notification issued by the provincial School Education Department, schools functioning in single shifts will commence classes at 8:30 am and conclude at 01:00 pm from Monday to Thursday. The classes would conclude at 12 noon on Friday.

In the double-shift school, morning-shift classes will be held from 8:30 am to 12:30 pm. The afternoon shift will commence at 1 pm to end at 4:30 pm from Monday to Thursday.

The classes will be held from 2 to 5 pm on Friday.

Earlier on March 10, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Department on Sunday issued a new order regarding the changes in school timings, during Ramadan.

The Department of School Education revised the schedule for schools across the province according to which all primary schools will commence classes at 7:30 am and conclude at 11:10 am in the afternoon and 10:05 am on Friday.

According to the official notification, during Ramadan the middle, secondary and higher secondary schools will start at 07:30 am and will conclude at 12:15 and 10:25 am on Friday.