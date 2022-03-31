Ramadan timings for schools in Sindh notified

KARACHI: Sindh education department on Thursday notified school timings in the province during the month of Ramadan, ARY NEWS reported.

According to the notification, the first shift of the primary schools will begin from 7:00 am to 11:30 am while the second shift will begin at 11:45 am and will continue until 2:45 pm.

The timings of secondary and higher classes will be from 7:00 am to 11:00 am while schools will remain open at 10:45 am on Friday and the classes will be discontinued at 01:15 pm during the month of fasting.

Recently, the Punjab School Education Department has decided to reduce school timings by two hours during the holy month of Ramadan.

According to details, the proposal to reduce school timings was presented in the meeting of school education department held here in Lahore.

The meeting decided to operate girls’ schools from 7:30am to 12:15pm, and boys’ schools from 8:00am to 12:30pm during Ramadan.

If approved, the new timings will be applicable from the first of Ramadan.

Currently, both boys’ and girls’ schools are operating from 8:00 to 2:30 pm and 2:45 pm, respectively.

A final notification regarding revised school timings will be issued after due consultation from all education authorities.

