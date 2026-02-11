Ramadan Traffic Plan: DIG Karachi Cancels Police Leaves to Ensure Smooth Traffic Flow

KARACHI: Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Traffic, Mazhar Nawaz Sheikh, has taken action following a report by ARY News, cancelling all leaves for police personnel ahead of the holy month of Ramadan and Eid-ul-Fitr.

The DIG Traffic formally issued orders for the cancellation of leaves leading up to the festive season.

Elaborating on his decision, the DIG stated that this measure was taken to ensure a smooth flow of traffic throughout Ramadan.

Mazhar Nawaz Sheikh noted that additional police contingents will be required specifically during the pre-iftar rush.

Furthermore, heavy deployment will be necessary during the last ten days of Ramadan to manage vehicles parked outside major shopping centers.

He emphasized that no leaves will be granted to any personnel, with exceptions made only for genuine emergencies.

He concluded by directing that his orders be strictly implemented across the board.

Earlier a week ago, the Sindh government removed DIG Peer Muhammad Shah as the chief of Karachi traffic police.

A notification issued by Chief Secretary Asif Hyder Shah stated that DIG Mazhar Nawaz Shaikh is transferred and posted as the new traffic police chief. It asked DIG Shah to report to the Services, General Administration and Coordination Department.

While the official notification was silent about the reasons behind DIG Shah’s removal, informed sources told Dawn that recently Inspector General of Police (IGP) Javed Alam Odho had sought an explanation from him regarding allegations of “misuse of authority” in registration of a case in Hyderabad last year, allegedly on his instructions.

The explanation letter dated Jan 16 gave “three days” to DIG Shah to explain his position, stating: “The failure to submit your reply within the stipulated time shall be deemed that you have no explanation in your defence, and the case shall be accordingly forwarded to the competent administrative authority for initiation of departmental proceedings against you.”