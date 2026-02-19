Ramadan-ul-Mubarak 2026: NADRA Announces its Centres Office Timings
- Feb 19, 2026
ISLAMABAD: National Database Registration Authority (NADRA) has announced the office schedule of its offices across the country for the holy month of Ramadan starting from February 19, ARY News reported.
NADRA Registration Centres
Five Days a Week Registration Centres
NADRA Registration Centres, operating under a single-shift schedule for 5 days a week, will remain open from Monday to Thursday from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., while on Fridays the timings will be from 8:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Six Days a Week Registration Centres
Those working in single shift for 6 days a week will operate from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Monday to Thursday and Saturday, and from 8:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Friday.
NADRA Registration Centres Double Shift
Morning Shift
Offices operating under a double-shift schedule will provide services in the morning shift from Monday to Thursday and on Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. while on Fridays they will remain open from 8:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Evening Shift
In these offices, the evening shift will operate from Monday to Thursday and on Saturday from 12:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. whereas on Fridays work will continue from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Mega Centres Timings
Morning shift
Morning shift at Mega Centres will operate from Monday to Sunday, from 8:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Evening Shift
Evening shift at Mega Centres will operate from Monday to Thursday, as well as on Saturday and Sunday, from 12:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., while on Fridays it will operate from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Night shift
Night shift at Mega Centres will remain operational from Monday to Sunday, from 9:30 p.m. to 2:30 a.m.