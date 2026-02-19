Ramadan-ul-Mubarak 2026: NADRA Announces its Centres Office Timings

ISLAMABAD: National Database Registration Authority (NADRA) has announced the office schedule of its offices across the country for the holy month of Ramadan starting from February 19, ARY News reported.

NADRA Registration Centres

Five Days a Week Registration Centres

NADRA Registration Centres, operating under a single-shift schedule for 5 days a week, will remain open from Monday to Thursday from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., while on Fridays the timings will be from 8:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Six Days a Week Registration Centres

Those working in single shift for 6 days a week will operate from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Monday to Thursday and Saturday, and from 8:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Friday.

NADRA Registration Centres Double Shift

Morning Shift

Offices operating under a double-shift schedule will provide services in the morning shift from Monday to Thursday and on Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. while on Fridays they will remain open from 8:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Evening Shift

In these offices, the evening shift will operate from Monday to Thursday and on Saturday from 12:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. whereas on Fridays work will continue from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Mega Centres Timings

Morning shift

Morning shift at Mega Centres will operate from Monday to Sunday, from 8:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Evening Shift

Evening shift at Mega Centres will operate from Monday to Thursday, as well as on Saturday and Sunday, from 12:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., while on Fridays it will operate from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Night shift

Night shift at Mega Centres will remain operational from Monday to Sunday, from 9:30 p.m. to 2:30 a.m.