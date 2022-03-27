Ramazan: 13 food items to be available at subsidised rates in Punjab

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar said on Sunday the government will roll out a Rs8 billion Ramazan package to provide relief to the masses during the fasting month.

In a statement, the chief minister said Rs8 billion funds have been allocated for the package under which all essential food items will be available at subsidised rates at Ramazan Bazaars.

A 10 kilogramme flour bag will be sold for Rs375, he said and added that 13 food items, including tomatoes, onions and potatoes will be available at subsidised rates at these markets.

As many as 317 Ramazan Bazaars will be set up across the province. The markets will remain open from 9am till Iftar.

CM Buzdar said the special package was aimed to provide relief to the weak segments of society, vowing that he would himself monitor the Ramazan package.

