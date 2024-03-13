28.9 C
Karachi
Wednesday, March 13, 2024
Ramazan 2024: PIA pilots, crew members barred from fasting

Salah Uddin
By Salah Uddin
Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has barred pilots and cabin crew members from fasting during Ramazan in view of the flight safety measures, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The directives were issued by the PIA administration on the recommendations of Corporate Safety Management.

The ban was imposed on fasting during Ramazan given medical reasons and for the safety of the pilots and the staff.

The guidelines stated that pilots should refrain from fasting during Ramazan month when they are on flying duties while keeping in mind the factors of fatigue, performance deterioration and the lives of innocent people.

The PIA administration further said, the pilots and the crew members in fast, will not be allowed to take flights.

