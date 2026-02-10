Ramazan 2026: IIC announces minimum Fitrana, Fidya amount

The Islamic Ideology Council (IIC) has announced the official rates for Zakat al-Fitr, fidyah and kaffarah for the forthcoming holy month of Ramazan 2026.

According to the council, the amount of Zakat al-Fitr for 2026 varies depending on the staple food used.

For wheat, the rate has been set at Rs300 per person, while barley stands at Rs1,110.

Those opting to pay based on dates will be required to give Rs1,800, raisins Rs3,800, and dried apricots (munqa) Rs5,400 per person.

Zakat al-Fitr may be paid at any time during Ramadan but must be given before the Eid prayer.

For fidyah, which applies to individuals unable to fast due to illness or other valid reasons, the daily rate has been fixed at Rs300 based on wheat, amounting to Rs9,000 for the full 30 days.

The daily fidyah for barley is Rs1,100, totalling Rs33,000 for the month, while dates have been set at Rs1,600 per day, or Rs48,000 for 30 days.

The rate for raisins is Rs3,800 per day, reaching Rs114,000 for the month, and for munqa it is Rs5,400 per day, amounting to Rs162,000 for the full Ramadan.

Regarding kaffarah, which applies to those who deliberately break a fast without a valid excuse, the council reiterated that the obligation can be fulfilled either by fasting for 60 consecutive days or by feeding 60 eligible people two meals each.

The council said the guidelines are intended to help Muslims fulfil their religious duties correctly while ensuring meaningful support for those in need during Ramadan.