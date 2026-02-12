Ramazan 2026 moon likely to be sighted on THIS date in Pakistan

Ramazan 2026 moon likely to be sighted on February 18, 2026, ARY News reported on Thursday, citing astronomical data.

There is a strong possibility that the Ramadan moon will be sighted in Pakistan on 18 February, according to astronomers. Experts say the crescent may be visible on the 29th of Shaban 1447 AH.

Astronomical data indicates that the new moon will be born on 17 February at 5:01pm. The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee meeting to formally assess moon sighting reports will be held in Peshawar on 18 February.

The session will be presided over by Chairman of Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad. The final announcement about sighting the moon of Ramzan will be given by Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad.

Besides the central meeting, the sessions of zonal committees will also be held at Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi and Quetta. The Ministry of religious affair has issued a notification in this regard.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast clear to partly cloudy skies across most parts of the country on the evening of 18 February, improving the chances of moon sighting.

According to experts, the moon sighting window will remain open until 7:08pm in Punjab, 7:24pm in Sindh, 7:47pm in Balochistan, and 7:13pm in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In Azad Kashmir, the moon can be observed until 6:58pm, while in Gilgit-Baltistan the final viewing time is expected to be 6:53pm.