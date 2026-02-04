Ramazan 2026 start date forecast in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan is likely to observe the first day of Ramazan on 19 February 2026, with favorable moon sighting conditions, according to a forecast issued by the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

The Met Office predicted that the moon of Ramazan is expected to be born on 17 February 2026 at 5:01pm, with strong chances of moon sighting on the evening of 18 February.

Experts noted that at sunset on 18 February, the moon’s age will be approximately 26 hours, which is considered favourable for visibility.

On 18 February, the sun is expected to set at 6:25pm, while the moon will set about an hour later at 7:24pm, providing sufficient time for observation.

The Met Office also cautioned that partly cloudy conditions are expected across much of the country, which could affect moon sighting in some areas.

Despite this, experts said the possibility of sighting the Ramazan moon on February 19, 2026, remains high, as the minimum age required for the moon to be visible is generally around 19 hours.