Ramazan 2026: Weather forecast for Karachi

Karachi is expected to experience moderate weather during the month of Ramazan, ARY News reported on Monday, quoting the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

According to the Deputy Director of the Meteorology Department, Anjum Nazir Zigham the temperatures in Karachi are likely to remain around 30°C during Ramazan 2026.

The meteorology department noted that two western wind systems may affect the country in February; however, it is too early to predict how these systems might alter Karachi’s weather.

Meanwhile, the ongoing cold wave in Karachi is expected to continue until the end of January. Night-time temperatures in February are anticipated to range between 10°C and 15°C, while daytime temperatures may reach between 26°C and 30°C.

Currently, there is no forecast of rainfall in Karachi. The Meteorology Department also clarified that the recent cold spell is not related to climate change.

On the other hand, National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) issued an alert for possible rainfall and snowfall in several areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir.

According to the alert, rain and snowfall are expected in most districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir over the next twelve hours.

The public has been advised to avoid unnecessary travel during rain and snowfall and take necessary precautions.

In light of the potential hazards, relevant authorities have been instructed to remain on high alert for rescue operations and road restoration.