Ramazan 2026 working timings announced

The Civil Service Commission of Kuwait has announced official working hours for government bodies during the holy month of Ramazan 2026 under a new flexible working arrangement.

In a statement issued under External Decision No. (1) of 2024, the commission said government employees will work four and a half hours a day throughout Ramazan 2026. The framework introduces flexible start times, allowing staff to begin work at any point between 8:30am and 10:30am.

The commission said the measure is intended to accommodate the demands of the fasting month while supporting employee wellbeing and maintaining productivity.

The decision outlines all relevant schedules, rules and provisions, which will be applied uniformly across government agencies to ensure the smooth implementation of the revised hours.

Kuwait authorities were urged to adhere strictly to the guidelines to maintain operational balance while respecting the spiritual importance of Ramazan 2026.

The directive will be enforced annually during Ramadan, underscoring the commission’s commitment to a flexible and responsive working environment for public sector employees.

Kuwait is a country in West Asia. It is situated at the head of the Persian Gulf in the northeastern edge of the Arabian Peninsula, bordering Iraq to the north and Saudi Arabia to the south.

With a coastline of approximately 500 km (311 mi), Kuwait also shares a maritime border with Iran, across the Persian Gulf. Kuwait is a city-state; most of the country’s population reside in the urban agglomeration of Kuwait City, the capital and largest city.